Edward "Ed" Level Dec. 4, 1919 - Sept. 12, 2019 Edward "Ed" Level passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born in Paradise, MT on December 4, 1919, the son of Edward E. Level and Emma Grace (Ogden) Level. He was raised in Spokane, WA and attended Lewis and Clark High School. After graduating, Ed attended the University of Washington where he earned a B.A. in Political Science. He was a member of Phi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society. In 1942, Ed was drafted into the United States Army for service in World War II. He served as a radar repairman in the United Stated Army Air Corps for 3 1/2 years, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. Following his discharge from the Army, he entered the University of Washington law school, and became a member of the Washington State Bar in 1949. As an attorney, Ed worked in private practice in Chelan, WA where he also served as a justice of the peace. He left Chelan, taking a position with the Washington State Attorney General's Office. He served as the Attorney General Office's trial chief and section chief with its Highways Section for 10 years. He later served as the Civil Division chief of the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ed also worked in private practice in Olympia and Everett, WA. He retired from the practice of law in 1995. Ed had one son, Edward, from a previous marriage, who predeceased him. In 1957, Ed married Shirley (Hedberg) Barre. Ed and Shirley were married for 61 years. Ed is survived by his family: wife, Shirley; children: Katie Level (Karl Guntheroth), John Level (Paula Geisler), DeAnne Barre, Meridee Marsh (Les); 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Ed is remembered for his love of birding, hiking, collecting northwest coast native art, travelling, and skiing. Ed's family would like to thank the staff at the Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in Lacey, WA for taking excellent care of him during the last year and a half of his life. Memorials may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.



