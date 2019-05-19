Edwin A. Maynard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin A. Maynard.
Service Information
Atonement Free Lutheran Church
6905 172nd St NE
Arlington, WA 98223
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edwin Arthur Maynard June 4, 1932-April 10, 2019 Edwin Arthur Maynard, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. Ed was born to William and Violet Maynard on June 4, 1932, in Mount Vernon, WA, and he grew up in Burlington, WA. He married Selma Teiset on June 1, 1956, and they spent most of their nearly 63 years together in Arlington, WA. After serving two years in the military, Ed worked first at Skagit Steel in Sedro-Woolley, WA, and then at Western Gear in Everett. Ed finished his career with Westech Gear in Los Angeles, retiring in June of 1992. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Violet. He is survived by his wife, Selma; daughters, Kerri Lynn (Todd) Fredrickson, Kristi (Michael) Hernandez; and grandchildren, Christopher Fredrickson, Rebecca (Dylan) Jenkins, and Daniel (Julia Warner, girlfriend) Fredrickson. A memorial service will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Atonement Free Lutheran Church in Arlington.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.