Edwin Beekly, age 99, passed away August 9, 2020. Born in Seattle on January 11, 1921, he was the eldest of five children of Leroy and Aurelia Beekly. Ed grew up in West Seattle when there were still woods to play in and taking the ferry across Lake Washington to summer camp was an excursion into the wilderness. He proudly served in the Army during WW II serving on the troop transport ship Sea Flasher in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters. Returning to Seattle, he married Marilyn Illman on February 18, 1949, parting only upon her death in 2003. Ed and Marilyn lived in Snohomish County (Startup and Lake Stevens) where Ed fulfilled his dream of being a farmer. After farming for many years, they moved to south Everett with Ed working for Boeing and later owning a business. Ed loved gardening and for many years maintained a large vegetable garden and strawberry patch. Ed was happiest at home surrounded by neighbors and friends and was proud to be able to live independently until the very end. Ed is survived by his sons, Duane (Genevieve) and Mark, Granddaughters Bethany and Heather, and Great-Granddaughter Kyra. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, daughter-in-law Judy, and siblings Bruce, Vince, Beulah, and Harry. In these difficult times he would only ask us to remember him by being kind and taking care of one another.

