Edwin Wheeler passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 64 years surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 8, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Charles O. Wheeler and Diane Judd. Ed was preceded in death, by his father, brother. Charlie, and stepfather, Jerry Judd. He is survived by his loving wife, Jan of 43 years, daughter, Alicia, son, Matthew; mother, Diane Judd, sister, Linda Cornwell and several nieces and nephews. He attended Philchuck High school and graduated in 1973. During his high school years, he played guitar in a rock band. Ed loved working around his home and property building it up from scratch and planting many fruit trees. He enjoyed classic cars and loved cruising in his 1967 442 Oldsmobile. One of his loves was for his dogs; Dex is left behind and will truly miss his "Buddy". Ed, especially had a love for Boxers. He was a great lover of music and played electric guitar for several years. He loved the Beatles and was a collector of their memorabilia. Ed retired from the Boeing Company after working for 35 years as a mechanic and manager on the 747 aircraft. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Celebration of Life, September 28, 2019 1–4 pm at the Village Taphouse and Grill, 1204 3rd St. Marysville, WA 98270. Please RVSP at



