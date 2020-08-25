Our brother, son, father and friend, Bobby, left this life on Friday and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is now with his loving mother, Leena; grandmother, Irja and son, Jason.

Bobby is survived by his father, Bob Sr; sons, James and Jesse; brothers, Jon and Joseph, and sisters, Lisa, Tina, Leah and Anna, plus many nephews and nieces.

Bobby was a nature lover, spending much of his time hunting and fishing with his best friend Mickey Gower. Over the years Bobby made many friends by helping them with electrical repairs and work. He generously helped many people, giving them heat and light. Bobby was an avid collector of antiques. He collected sports cards, coins and anything old that he could share with other people. He leaves behind a very special friend, Teryn Stark. During Bobby's last months Teryn's presence was especially important to him, and greatly appreciated by the Spitzer family

The Spitzer family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Swedish Medical Center for their loving care and attention to Bobby. We also thank our friends and family for their love and support during these difficult times.

Bobby's wishes were that there be no funeral but that we celebrate his life with a gathering of family and friends. This will be announced at a later date.

Donations to "Go Fund Me" to help with Bobby's final expenses will be appreciated.

July 29, 1964 - August 21, 2020