Edwina B. Curnutt Edwina B. Curnutt, born March 4, 1932 in Emporia, KS, in her home, departed this life on January 16, 2020 in Monroe, WA in her home. She was 87. Edwina and her husband, Arthur owned and operated Curnutt TV in downtown Monroe for some 20 years. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, baking, Bingo and watching anything her grandchildren were doing. Edwina is survived by her son, Edwin C. Curnutt and his wife, Kris, grandchildren Tessa, Billy, Brandi, Amanda, Nichole, Stephanie, Jacob, Cody, Hayden, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; sons, Arthur Ray III and Steve; daughter, Karen and grandson, Clinton. A funeral service honoring Edwina's life will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17332 Tester Rd., Monroe, WA. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Monroe Food Bank.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020