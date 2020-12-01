Edwina, 70, passed away the evening of November 21st, 2020, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, with her husband and son by her side. The last years of her life were spent battling the effects of multiple heart failures. She was tremendously tough and courageous in dealing with her persisting health issues. The word "fighter" does not do her justice. Edwina was born in Everett, Washington to Edwin Nelson, and Kathryn "Kay" Nelson. She graduated from the University of Washington, where she met her husband of nearly 50 years, Michael Gannis, and would later receive a Masters degree in Sociology. Edwina met Michael at the Century Tavern, next to the university, and were engaged within a month and married June 6th 1971. She became a highschool teacher spending most of her career at Cleveland Highschool, in Seattle, where she taught Social Studies, History and Journalism. She was devoted to helping her students reach their utmost potential. Edwina was beloved by the Cleveland HS Community and loved them just as much. Edwina was extremely kind and intelligent. She had a voracity for adventure, travel, food/wine and learning. Summers were spent with her family soaking in as many different cultures in as many different locations as she could. If she wasn't with her family on an adventure she could be found hosting parties for friends, at brunch with a Sunday newspaper finishing the NYT crossword, or playing golf. Edwina was also an exceptional photographer and cook. She would often replicate the meals she had on her travels at home to the delight of her friends and family. She always had something to do or somewhere to go. A loving, caring, and thoughtful wife and mother, She leaves behind her husband Michael Gannis, her son Zachary, her sister Edalyn Wicklund, her nephew Brandon Wicklund, and niece Haley Saunders. Edwina left an indelible footprint wherever she stepped and will be sorely missed. January 5, 1949 - November 21, 2020



