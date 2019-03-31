Effie Gladys Higgins June 21, 1918 - Feb. 7, 2019 Effie Gladys Higgins, 100, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at her home in White Rock. Effie was born to David and Olivia Strain on June 21, 1918 in Edmonton, AB. She lived in Seattle and Clinton, WA, Vanderhoof and White Rock, BC. She was a very devoted and loving mother to daughter, Linda (Mike) Martin of Everett, WA, son, Dan Higgins (Carol Brown) of Mill Valley, CA and Meyers Chuck, AK, and like-a-daughter, Jane (Fred) Jackman of Bothell, WA. She loved her five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and three World Vision Foster Children. Share memories at: www.victoryfuneralcentre.ca In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Effie's honor to World Vision Canada or Operation Eyesight Canada. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2:00 pm, The Chapel at Evergreen Manor, 1531 Everall Street, White Rock, BC. And Monday, April 8, 2:00 pm, The Journey Church, 2814 Colby Ave. Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019