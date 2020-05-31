May 12, 1930 - May 24, 2020 Eileen Anna Houser was born on a farm the twelfth day of May in 1930 as the second of five children to Frederick and Esther Uhrich in Irby, a small town just northeast of Moses Lake, Washington. Her parents, also born in Washington State, moved to the Madison Valley area of Seattle in 1942 where Eileen attended Trinity Lutheran School (grades 7 and 8) and graduated from Garfield High School in 1948. During her younger adult years, she worked at the Frederick and Nelson department store in downtown Seattle from 1944 to 1945 and Sears Roebuck and Company (then on Lander Street) from 1951 to 1954. Eileen married Harold Houser in 1953 and raised two children, Steve and Marcia, in the Shoreline neighborhood. In 1969, she began a career working as a keypunch operator for the National Bank of Commerce (later acquisitioned by Rainier Bank, Security Pacific Bank, and finally Seafirst Bank). She was promoted to Data Processing Manager supervising 22 employees until her retirement in 1992. After her children reached adulthood, Eileen traveled extensively throughout the world with friends on organized excursions and sea cruises including the Hawaiian islands, many Caribbean islands, the Panama Canal, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Australia, China and Southeast Asia, She also traveled with family members including sister Wanda and husband James throughout the contiguous U.S. covering at least 42 states as well as several Canadian provinces and Alaska. Ocean cruises were always her personal favorite because of a need to only pack and unpack once! Eileen had many interests and hobbies such as playing games of skill and chance (Pinochle, Mahjong and Canasta), quilting, knitting, sewing, flower gardening and cooking for family. Her delicious homemade pies were savored by both family and friends alike! Dancing for recreation to western-style music had always been an important social activity for her in which she was a member of the Single Stars and Freewheelers square and round dance clubs. She also enjoyed bowling as a team member at Lake City Bowl. Eileen was a most pious and devout member of the Lutheran Church who attended the Lamb of God (formerly Our Savior) Lutheran Church in Lake City ever since 1957. Volunteering her personal time by contributing beautiful hand-made quilts for charity and teaching Sunday School to children, Eileen demonstrated her loyal and faithful service to god and church. In particular, Eileen cherished with all her heart the feeling and the spirit of the celebration of Christ. Christmas was celebrated with passion and her reverence for this joyous event was generously sprinkled with secular festivities that made it a pleasure for all to attend. In her final years, she made a pilgrimage to Germany, her ancestral home, to participate in Christkindlesmarkt where she and the family celebrated life by observing the traditional German custom of Christmas. Shortly after receiving a final blessing from her Pastor, Bradley Malone, Eileen peacefully passed away on May 24, 2020 at Swedish Edmonds Hospital. She was preceded by her son Steven Alan Houser and sister Deloris Caroline LaTorre (Louie) and survived by her daughter Marcia Lynn Gordon (Mark), her grandchildren Ryan Michael Houser and Amanda Lynn Vogt (Alex), great grandchildren Julien True Houser and Merilee Michelle Houser, sisters Wanda Joan Pittman (James) and Gae Lynn Benson (Ronald) as well as brother Ronald Marvin Uhrich (Bonnie). Eileen will be interred in the Evergreen Washelli Columbarium. Tributes may be made in Eileen's name to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 AM in the Lamb of God Lutheran Church subject to change depending upon state guidelines for public health. Eileen, may god bless and keep you in his good grace evermore!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2020.