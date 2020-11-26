The angels guided sweet, loving Eileen Arrington (Sidley) home November 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the age of 99. Eileen was born on May 20, 1921 in Everett, WA to Ray and Jeanette Sidley. She grew up in the Riverside neighborhood and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, North Junior and graduated from Everett High School in 1939, lettering in field hockey. After graduation she worked at the Mode O'Day dress shop in Everett and eventually became manager. Occasionally she worked for her brother Ray, through Foremost, giving out icecream cones and was often Santa's Helper at the B&M on Evergreen Way during the Holidays.

She met the love of her life, Carl Arrington and they married on November 20, 1948 at Perpetual Help. They started their marriage living in the Claremont Apartments across from Everett High School, next to Immaculate Conception Church, where she has been a lifelong member. She and Carl enjoyed numerous road trips including time in North Carolina, visiting family, vacations to Hawaii and Lake Chelan and one thrilling trip to the Rose Bowl. In 1957, they bought their first home in Everett to bring home their daughter, Carlene. Eileen took great pride in their home and yard and was a recipient of the City of Everett's Monte Cristo Award at the age of 84.

Eileen's proudest achievement was her family. She was a fabulous homemaker, wife, mom and arguably most important, a nanny. We will cherish the memories of you forever and always remember -- "It's like I always say".

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Jeanette Sidley, her brother Ray, sister Elaine, husband Carl and many in-laws. Eileen leaves her daughter Carlene and son-in-law Geoff Goldfinch, her grandson Joe/Liz Goldfinch and great grandson Hank, her granddaughter Jenae/Boe Nelson and great granddaughter Cecilia, all who were the loves of her life. She also leaves special nieces, Cheryl Van Winkle and Carol Rodland and their families, Kay Sidley Bayley, and nephews Kirk Sidley and Mark Sidley and their families. A private service will be held and a celebration of life will occur at a later date.

With special love and appreciation to Geneva Fornorito, mom's caregiver and gratitude to Hospice. Memorial donations can be made to Providence Hospice, Immaculate Conception Church, or the organization of your choice.

May 20, 1921 - November 16, 2020