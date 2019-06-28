Eileen Laura Spitaleri

Obituary
April 5, 1925 - June 12, 2019 Former Everett, WA, resident Eileen Spitaleri died on June 12, 2019, from natural causes; she was 94. She was a nurse in Everett and a long-time resident of the Mobile Country Club, before moving to Portland, OR, to be near her daughter. She is survived by: daughter, Ellen Spitaleri (Dick Trtek); son, Richard Spitaleri (May Jingco) of Tallahassee, FL; family friends, Joan, David, Ben, Andy and Natasha Blacker of Everett; and many family members in North Carolina, where she was born. There will be no service. Donations may be made in her name to a . Arrangements: Lincoln Memorial Park Funeral Home in Portland.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 28, 2019
