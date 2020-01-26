Guest Book View Sign Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Mae Day Eileen Mae Day, 84, of Scappoose, OR died Monday January 6, 2020. She was born August 4, 1935 in Everett, WA to parents, Jerry and Josephine (Thompson) Vandos. Eileen grew up in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1953. A year later she moved to Portland, OR and enrolled in Providence school of nursing. While working as a nurse's aid, she met the man she would soon fall in love with. In 1957 she quit nursing and married James "Jim" Day. They had three children and called the Portland area their home until they moved to Scappoose in 1965 and opened Jim's Auto Wrecking and Towing business. In the first years of their marriage, Eileen was a fulltime homemaker and mother and occasionally worked as a part time secretary. In 1973, she started full time as the first Scappoose police and municipal court clerk. She worked there until her retirement 25 years later. Eileen was a longtime member of American Business Women's Association where she served in various officer positions and chaired on many committees. It was considered a very memorable learning experience for her. Eileen loved spending time with family and friends and being a doting grandmother for her five grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her garden, reading, knitting and working jigsaw puzzles. The highlight of her week was Friday night pizza at the Pizza Vendor! She is survived by her husband, Jim; their daughter, Loretta "Lorie" Day of Everett, daughter and son-in-law, Sandra "Sandy" and Robert Coe Jr. of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Day; her sister, Betty Jerdy; and a nephew. Eileen was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose. Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Food Bank, one of Eileen's favorite charities.



Eileen Mae Day Eileen Mae Day, 84, of Scappoose, OR died Monday January 6, 2020. She was born August 4, 1935 in Everett, WA to parents, Jerry and Josephine (Thompson) Vandos. Eileen grew up in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1953. A year later she moved to Portland, OR and enrolled in Providence school of nursing. While working as a nurse's aid, she met the man she would soon fall in love with. In 1957 she quit nursing and married James "Jim" Day. They had three children and called the Portland area their home until they moved to Scappoose in 1965 and opened Jim's Auto Wrecking and Towing business. In the first years of their marriage, Eileen was a fulltime homemaker and mother and occasionally worked as a part time secretary. In 1973, she started full time as the first Scappoose police and municipal court clerk. She worked there until her retirement 25 years later. Eileen was a longtime member of American Business Women's Association where she served in various officer positions and chaired on many committees. It was considered a very memorable learning experience for her. Eileen loved spending time with family and friends and being a doting grandmother for her five grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her garden, reading, knitting and working jigsaw puzzles. The highlight of her week was Friday night pizza at the Pizza Vendor! She is survived by her husband, Jim; their daughter, Loretta "Lorie" Day of Everett, daughter and son-in-law, Sandra "Sandy" and Robert Coe Jr. of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Day; her sister, Betty Jerdy; and a nephew. Eileen was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose. Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Food Bank, one of Eileen's favorite charities. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close