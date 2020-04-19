Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Stroud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 19, 1956 - April 14, 2020 Eileen Stroud died unexpectedly in Tucson Arizona on April 14, 2020 at the age of 63. Eileen was born in Aberdeen, WA on December 19, 1956 to Eva and Vernon Stroud. She lived in Washington State for most of her life, in 1996 she moved to Utah where she lived for 15 years. While living there she graduated in 2004 with an Associates in Accounting. Eileen was a hard worker having sometimes multiple jobs to support her five children. She had a love for baking and was a bakery manager for 10+ years. She also loved gardening, cooking, reading, watching movies, camping, fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Eileen was a selfless person who always put others needs before her own. She moved to Hereford, Arizona in 2017 to retire and care for her mother. Eileen is survived by Alexandra (William)Hansen, Jessica Stroud, Alfred Stroud, Theresa Stroud and Sarah (Fred) Bartel. She is a loving grandmother to her grandchildren Esteban Salicado, Mackenzie Yepez, Kamren Yepez, Korben Yepez, Donte Stroud, Sonny Stroud, Shon Stroud, Cordelia Bartel and Perri Bartel. She is loved by her mother, Eva Stroud; Regina (Mike) Taylor, Matthew (April) Stroud, Rebecca (Mike) Frymire and their families. She is preceded in death by Vernon and Walter Stroud. Due to the current pandemic, we will be having a small graveside service with immediate family on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at the Sultan Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later this year, date is still to be decided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GoFundMe for the cost of funeral and hospital expense for Eileen.



