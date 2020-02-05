Elaine Braa passed on peacefully January 30, 2020. Elaine was born and raised in Monroe, WA. The last of 13 children born to Fred and Lydia Masterjohn. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Harold Braa. She leaves behind her brother, Wesley Masterjohn; her children, Vicki Luxmore (Richard), Randy Braa (Cynthia), Kerry (Denise), Rick (Colleen); numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge her special friends, Lois Darrow and Carmen Wennig. Per Elaine's request, there will be no services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020