May 23, 1921 - April 17, 2020 Elaine Ester Sanders was born May 23, 1921 to Joseph and Sophie Blum on a farm three miles outside of Lamberton, MN. She was the sixth of seven children, three brothers and three sisters. She received her teaching certificate from Mankato State in Minnesota and taught at a country school for 7 years. She met Darrell (Nick) Sanders in 1946 and married on March 17, 1947. They had four children born in Minnesota and moved to South Dakota in 1958 where they had their fifth child .In 1967, the family moved from South Dakota to Edmonds, WA. They owned Sandy's Café at 5 Corners in Edmonds for several years where there was good food and lots of laughter with neighboring businesses, friends and family. Elaine was very active in Holy Rosary Church, loved playing bridge, gardening, reading, sewing and baking. She loved family gatherings where she taught us all about faith, family, playing games and how to cook delicious food. She was always there if anyone needed her and always made people feel welcome like they were family. She passed away on April 17, 2020 and was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters and husband, Darrell Sanders in August 2013. She is survived by her three daughters, Becky Sanders, Connie Kristovich and Jodie Fisher; and her two sons and their wives, Nick and Karen Sanders and Steve and Pauline Sanders. She has 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and many extended family members. She taught all of us unconditional love and family unity. She was well loved and we all will miss her smile when one of us walked through the door. Memorial Service will be planned in the summer. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to your local food bank.



