Service Information Bergh Funeral Service 801 Main St Oroville , WA 98844 (509)-476-3572 Service 1:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Republic , WA Graveside service 12:00 PM Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery Mt. Vernon , WA

Elaine Louise (Johnston) Hartman Dec. 30, 1952 - Dec. 26, 2019 Elaine Louise (Johnston) Hartman, 67, of Wauconda, WA and Camano Island, WA passed away December 26, 2019 in Wauconda, WA. She was born to Betty L. Logan and Earl P. Johnston in Everett, WA on December 30, 1951; graduated from Cascade High School (1971); and received her CNA, LPN, and Registered Nurse (RN) certifications/ degrees from Everett Community College (1974). She met and married Mark Hartman in 1993. Elaine dedicated her life to caring for others as daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, community member, and in her career. She began her career working as a CNA, LPN, and RN at Everett General Hospital (now Providence General Medical Center of Everett - Colby Campus) until she retired in 2010. Elaine, while living on Camano Island, also volunteered with a variety of organizations - including as an EMT and Firefighter 1 with the Island County Fire Station 3 (Camano Island) starting in 1998. Her Christian faith was very important to her and she took great pride in all of her grandchildren. She was a member of Camano Lutheran Church from 1978 until 2010. She and Mark moved to Wauconda, WA in 2011. There she made new friends and became an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Republic and the Wauconda Community Hall Association. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Louise Logan and Earl Patrick Johnston; brother, Robert C. Sullivan; son, Sean Earl Heaton; and grandson, Reed Wyatt Austin-Heaton. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hartman; siblings, Sunneva Austin and Leland Logan; children, Leena Prindle, Jennifer Heaton and David Heaton; and her grandchildren, Ellen and Katherine Prindle, Hailey Hurst, Mollie Park, Benjamin Bodin, and Lillian Ferguson, Natalia, Kade, and Seth Heaton. Services are planned for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Republic, WA. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, WA. Memorials can be made to Tiny Hero through



