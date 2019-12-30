Elaine Mae Bogart Elaine Mae Bogart of Everett, WA, passed away December 24, 2019. Born May 14, 1928 in Hoquiam, WA, to John and Vernal Ginnard. Preceded in death by husband, George Bogart Sr.; mother, Vernal Ginnard, father, John Ginnard and two brothers and two sisters. She will be remembered for 50 years of volunteering at the Lake Stevens Grade Schools. She leaves behind son, George Bogart Jr., daughter, Becky Runne and husband, Rob, and son, Scott Bogart and wife, Deborah along with two grandsons and two granddaughters and three great grandsons and four great granddaughters. She will be truly miss by all. At her request there will be no service. Thank you and GOD Bless.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 30, 2019