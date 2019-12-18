Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldon Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eldon Ray Allen Eldon Ray Allen, 69, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Mount Vernon, WA. He leaves his wife of 48 and a half years, Cheryl (Folino) Allen; his son, Jason Allen and his wife, Jennifer; his son, Nicholas Allen and his wife, Donna; his daughter, Lindsey (Allen) Gooler and her husband, Jonathan; his brother, Ron Allen; his sister, Debbie Allen; and four granddaughters, Ainsley, Danica, Amelia, Elena; and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby his father, Virgil; and his brother, Tim. Born in Yakima, WA and raised in Shelton, WA, the son of Virgil and Ruby (Deason) Allen. Eldon graduated from Shelton High School in 1968. He attended Central Washington State College, graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. While in college he met his wife, Cheryl and they were married in 1971 at Des Moines United Methodist Church. After college, Eldon started his long career in education at Ashwood Elementary where he taught fifth grade. In 1980 he accepted a position as a Principal at Stanwood Primary School. He and Cheryl relocated to Stanwood, WA where they planned to spend five years getting experience as a principal. Five years turned into 35 and Eldon went on to open Twin City Elementary, Port Susan Middle School, and eventually became the Assistant Superintendent of Stanwood-Camano School District, retiring in 2005. During this time he attended the University of Washington, attaining his Master's degree in Education and Superintendent's credential. Eldon had a passion for education, coaching and his community. He impacted many lives as a teacher, principal, coach and mentor. A compassionate man who put others first and prided himself on his relationships with others, always making them feel important and valued. While his dedication to education and the Stanwood community was tremendous, his two true loves were his family and Husky football. He loved travelling with family and spending time with his grandchildren. As a season ticket holder he enjoyed travelling to away games to see his Dawgs play and spending Saturdays in Husky Stadium. A memorial service will be held at Twin City Elementary on December 21, 2019 starting at 11:00 a.m. The family has established a memorial scholarship fund in Eldon's name so his impact on others' education can continue. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers, to SCAF, PO Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292 with Eldon Allen on the donation.



