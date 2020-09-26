Eldon Nysether

On September 15, 2020 the Patriarch of the Nysether family, Eldon Martin Nysether, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home for the last 5 years of his life, Garden Court Retirement Community in Everett, Washington. His young 95 years of life was devoted to his family, hard work and travel.

Eldon was born on September 5, 1925 on the Nysether family dairy farm near Silvana, Washington to Martin and Sarah Nysether. His father immigrated from Oppdal, Norway and his mother Sarah Sneve, was born in Brookings, South Dakota shortly after her parents also immigrated from Oppdal, Norway. A number of other Nysether families and Sneve families also owned homes and farms in the Silvana and Arlington area, and several still do.

Eldon was the youngest of three boys. Along with his two older brothers, Orville and Maurice, they spent their childhood working the dairy farm, exploring the countryside, swimming the lakes and rivers with their friends and relatives and attending school and church in Silvana.

His elementary school years in Silvana required a daily walk to and from school of over 2 miles. He often remarked that he had to walk uphill in the snow both to and from school. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1943 and in his 1943 high school yearbook, he included the phrase "Heaven help the world when I get started". He worked his way through college, which included working at Boeing and United Parcel Service, and earned his business degree from the University of Washington in 1948.

In 1949, just 4 years after the end of the war, he took his first of many trips to Europe. Eldon's father traveled with him for the first part of his trip to Norway. This was Martin's first and only visit back to Norway since he left Oppdal almost 40 years earlier. Eldon stayed in Europe for over a year traveling throughout much of Europe by bike and train and staying in youth hostels. Upon his return, he lived for a period of time in the town of Skykomish where he worked as a truck driver hauling material back and forth across Stevens Pass. He also worked as a rope tow operator at the Stevens Pass ski area where he met his future wife, Shirley Ward. They were married on June 27, 1952, after which they moved to Ketchikan, Alaska where Eldon ran heavy equipment clearing ground for the new pulp mill and Shirley worked in the office.

In early 1955, Eldon and Shirley took their first trip together to Europe and spent 5 months traveling, which included skiing in Austria and Switzerland. Upon returning to settle in Everett, their first son Mark was born in September of 1955. Eldon held many jobs running heavy equipment and logging over the next few years when their second son, Brad, was born in 1959. Eldon loved to travel, both throughout the United States and around the world. The list of countries that he visited is extensive.

In the early 1960's, Eldon purchased a small marine hardware business from his uncle Hans Sneve which included a small line of hardware items called the Sea-Dog Line. Over the years, Eldon continued to expand the business and so in 1978, his son Mark joined the company as his first full time employee and Kay Abels joined the company as the second full time employee. In 1985, his son Brad joined the company. Both of Eldon's sons and Kay Abels are still working at Sea-Dog Corporation.

As the company grew, the company continued to source quality marine products from around the world to add to its product line. Eldon took great pride in visiting the supplier factories around the world. The countries that Eldon visited, in many cases several times over the years, include England, France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, Taiwan and many others. He also enjoyed visiting customers throughout the United States and Canada.

For over 30 years, he took at least one trip per month visiting customers throughout the North America from Washington to Florida, California to Maine, from Hawaii to Alaska and from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. He enjoyed meeting local people and continued to surprise his family with the many experiences and activities he participated in during his travels.

At the time of his death, Sea-Dog Corporation and its' affiliated companies had over 75 employees. Eldon was very proud of the fact that all 6 of his grandchildren are working or have worked at Sea-Dog Corporation.

Eldon is survived by his son Mark and his wife Vickie and son Brad and his wife Kathy, his six grandchildren - Jasper, Brandon, Bryce, Brent, Nils and Inga and his six great-grandchildren - Leira, Caster, Elli, Liam, Henry and Alice.

Gravesite services will be for the immediate family. A special thanks goes to the staff at Garden Court Retirement Community and to Providence Hospice and Home Care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the:

National Nordic Museum

2655 NW Market Street

Seattle, WA 98107

Phone: 206-789-5707

