In Memory of Eleana S. Hurst April 8, 1936 - July 18, 2019 Eleana S. Hurst, aged 83, died peacefully on July 18, 2019 at her residence, "A Happy Home, AFH", after a 10-year struggle with dementia/Alzheimer's disease. Eleana was born April 8, 1936, in Provo, UT, the daughter of Elmer Holroyd Smith and Ethel Walker Smith. Eleana, thoroughly enjoyed reading, gardening, being outdoors and family history. Her hands were rarely idle with sewing clothing, designing and making ballet costumes, quilting, embroidering, drawing and a multitude of craft projects. She had hundreds of organized files on how to make, bake or store anything. She was Pinterest before there was one. She loved the Relief Society, which she served valiantly in most of her adult life. Her younger years were spent living in the Greenlake area of Seattle, as a teenager and young adult they moved to Martha Lake, WA and the remainder of her life was spent in Mountlake Terrace, WA. She graduated from Brigham Young University in Utah with a Degree in Sociology, this is where she met her husband, Dale Hurst, they were married just shy of 58 years at his passing. Her life was a living example of her favorite scripture verse Mathew 5:16 "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven." Thus lighthouses became a shining symbol of her life. Eleana, is survived by her four daughters, Elizabeth Ann Jones (Larry), Melanie H. Gates, Dayleen H. Westover (Kirk) and Jeannine Johnson (Todd); 13 grandchildren: Ashley Moote, Travis Jones, Whitney Turbyfield, Brendan Gates, Lyndsey Crose, Chelsea Reed, Brittany Gates, Jessica Gunter, Kendra Johnson, Garret Westover, Dustin Johnson, Melina Westover and Breena Westover; 13 great-grandchildren: Oliver Moote, Eleana Crose, Brylee Reed, Emmeline Moote, Jack Jones, Isla Crose, Lyndi Reed, Rosie Turbyfield, Braxton Gunter, Madeline Moote, Levi Gunter, Luke Turbyfield, and Sienna Crose. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Holroyd Smith, Ethel Walker Smith; brother, Elwyn Lugene Smith; son-in-law, John Gates; and husband, Dale Hurst. Graveside service: Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, WA



