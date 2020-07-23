Eleanor Elaine Enick known as Christine Enick her whole entire life was 75 of Tulalip, WA. Christine went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA. Christine was born December 23, 1944 in Mount Vernon, WA to George and Rose Enick. Christine leaves behind her three children Edwina, Edward and Darwin Weaselhead. Grandchildren: Ray, Harold ,Ashley, Christina, Edward, Raenell, Waylon, Sky, Blake, Shelby. Greatgrandchildren: Nathias, Kaylee, Payton, Marshall, Donna, Nomiah, Leila, Daeron, Dream, Jelena, Tyler, Rupport, Aloycius, Devon, Hope. Siblings: Edith Enick, Phyllis Enick, Francine Ike, Georgina Bueno, and Connie White, Darrell Enock. Plus many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents George Enick and Rose Gobin-Enick, Brothers: Gerald Enick and Harold Enick, Sisters: Geraldine Williams and Rose Williams. Grandchildren: Marshall Britton and Tanna Weaselhead; Great granddaughter Juliette Frease Britton and other relatives and friends too numerous to list. Christine started to sing Christian gospel songs at age of 5. At age 7 she experienced singing on a radio station in Mount Vernon, Washington. Throughout Christine's life she continued to bless many with her beautiful songs until she passed. Christine lived in the Yakima Valley for many years. Christine had worked with her mom and sisters at the Yakima Indian Nation Furniture and Hardwood Factory, plus worked at various orchards jobs with her parents and siblings. Christine had later gained employment with the Yakima Nation Housing Authority to renovate houses. During her retirement years you could find her raising funds to feed the homeless, offering a warm blanket, socks, shoes or a sleeping bag. Christine would often cook on special occasions such as Thanksgiving/Christmas to feed the needy. Christine loved to minister the word by handwriting bible studies for prison inmates. She would write them out on paper, then make copies and send them in the mail. On many days you couldfind her taking time out to read the word and do bible studies. Christine didn't get very much time to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren due to living in other areas. When that chance came along, she enjoyed it with a big smile and laughter. The family would like to acknowledge a special person who she called her adopted son Robbi Garcia and his children who she loved dearly. RIP Robbi.

