August 4, 1944 - Nov. 29, 2019 Eleanor E. Branthoover, born August 4, 1944 in Oxnard, CA. The oldest daughter of Eleanor and Charles Van Delinder. Graduated from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard, Class of 1962, and from Ventura College. She was married 56 years to husband John. They met and dated while John was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married November 7, 1964. Her husband worked for firms located in Italy and Sweden. Eleanor lived in Italy for a year with John and daughter, Carleen. This provided her the opportunity to travel extensively in Italy, Spain and Switzerland. A later opportunity allowed her to travel in Europe and Scandinavia. As a student of History, Eleanor truly enjoyed the opportunity to visit the best Museums, meet new people, and experience different cultures. She enjoyed the company of many friends, neighbors and classmates. She was active in efforts to save and rehabilitate old light-houses. Recently, she enjoyed attending events with John and the North West Porsche Club. Eleanor passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 in Arlington, WA. She is survived by husband, John, daughter, Carleen, son, John Charles; granddaughter, Elizabeth, and sister, Diane Aitken. Viewing and visitation with family and friends will take place between 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm, Wednesday and Thursday at Weller Funeral Home - 327 North MacLoed Ave. Arlington, WA 98223. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:00am, Friday December 6, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - 1200 East 5th Street, Arlington, WA, followed by a brief Grave site service at Arlington Cemetery. After departing the cemetery, a celebration of Eleanor's life journey will follow at the Weller Funeral Home. A catered luncheon will be available to all who attend. Eleanor will be missed by Family and her many friends and classmates.





