August 4, 1944 - Nov. 29, 2019 Eleanor passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 in Arlington, WA. Viewing and visitation with family and friends will take place between 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm, Wednesday and Thursday at Weller Funeral Home - 327 North MacLoed Ave. Arlington, WA 98223. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:00am, Friday December 6, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - 1200 East 5th Street, Arlington, WA, followed by a brief Grave site service at Arlington Cemetery. After departing the cemetery, a celebration of Eleanor's life journey will follow at the Weller Funeral Home. A catered luncheon will be available to all who attend.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 6, 2019