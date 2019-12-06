Eleanor Elizabeth VanDelinder Branthoover

Service Information
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA
98223-1323
(360)-435-2509
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
1200 East 5th Street
Arlington, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

August 4, 1944 - Nov. 29, 2019 Eleanor passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 in Arlington, WA. Viewing and visitation with family and friends will take place between 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm, Wednesday and Thursday at Weller Funeral Home - 327 North MacLoed Ave. Arlington, WA 98223. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:00am, Friday December 6, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - 1200 East 5th Street, Arlington, WA, followed by a brief Grave site service at Arlington Cemetery. After departing the cemetery, a celebration of Eleanor's life journey will follow at the Weller Funeral Home. A catered luncheon will be available to all who attend.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.