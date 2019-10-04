Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor{Ellie} Evelyn Massong Larson Butterfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor {Ellie} Evelyn Massong Larson Butterfield Eleanor Evelyn Massong Larson Butterfield, 87, died peacefully at home in Monroe, WA, on September 27, 2019. Celebration of Life will be at the Monroe Senior Center in Monroe, 276 Skyriver Parkway on November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eleanor was born March 22, 1932 in Regina, Canada to Nicholos Adam and Mary Theresa Massong. Eleanor's parents were Roman Catholic and French Hungarian immigrants from Sikle Kevi, Hungary. Eleanor had five siblings, now diseased, and was employed at Boeing Interior Fabrication and later retired from Leviton. Eleanor was married to Stanly F. Larson in 1952. They had three daughters: Dianne, Terre, and Gretchen. Eleanor had five grandchildren: Glenn, Heath, Troy, Lauren and Andrew. Eleanor was a colorful vibrant soul and full of life. She had a great sense of humor and was a great friend and giver to all. Eleanor was ageless and always young at heart. Loved by many, she surely will be missed.



