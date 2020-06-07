Eleanor Hazen Eleanor "Ellie" Hazen, age 72, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ to James & Martha Davenport.



Ellie's family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL in 1955 and she graduated from McArthur High School in Hollywood, FL, Class of 1965. In 1979, she made the journey to Washington State and called it home for the last 41 years. It was here that she raised her two children, mostly on her own. Ellie worked several jobs in her life, but the one she enjoyed the most was as a welder for Weyerhaeuser in Everett, WA from 1984 until the mill closed in 1992. She took great pride in her work with the AWPPW Local 10. Both of which lead to meeting the love of her life, James Hazen, who she married in September 1993. They were married for 22 years, until James passed in December 2015.



Ellie is survived by her sister Marty Peters of Clover, SC, daughter Yvonne Lee and her husband Kenneth of Issaquah, WA, son James O'Neal and his wife Wendy of Marysville, WA. She was the proud grandmother of 6 and took great joy in being "GG" to her 7 great-grandchildren and was looking forward to another one on the way in July. She also leaves behind many other family and friends that will miss her very much.



A memorial will be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. June 23, 1947 - May 24, 2020



