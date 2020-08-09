Eleanor Holmstad

Eleanor Mae Holmstad was born in Decorah, Iowa. She passed away on July 31, 2020 in Stanwood, Washington at age 82.

She was the eldest daughter of Stanley and Emma Spurrier. She is survived by her siblings Vern (Jeannie), Harold, Jerry (Barb), Ilene (Vern) Johnson and Helen (Bob) Atkinson. Eleanor was a loving mother to five children Karen Toso McCullough, Linda (Steve) Toso O'Malley, Gail (Linda) Toso, Daren (Shirley) Toso and Erin (Greg) Scott. She had 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A people person all her life, she worked as a grocery checker for 26 years, ran the Pro Shop at Sunland Golf Course in Sequim for 16 years with her late husband Coburn Holmstad and was a Mary Kay Cosmetics representative.

Eleanor was a naturally talented gardener, loved dancing and finding a great sale. She was intelligent and had a wry wit. She cared for friends and family with a welcoming heart and unconditional love.

In retirement, she enjoyed RV traveling with her partner Jim Wale of Longview, WA.

A celebration of life will be held in September for close family and friends. An online obituary has also been posted on https://www.lindefuneralservice.com/listings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit facilities that provided such wonderful care to her: Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood or St. Andrews Place in Port Angeles, WA.

July 31, 2020