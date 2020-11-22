A collector of angel figurines, Ele Stuart is now among the heavenly angels. She passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior and was reunited with her beloved husband Earl on Monday, November 9, 2020.

A class act with a gentle soul, she was beautiful inside and out. Thoughtful and caring, Ele was the epitome of warmth, kindness and generosity with a ready smile for all.

Born September 21, 1925, Ele grew up in the Mt. Baker area of Seattle, graduating in 1943 from Garfield High School. There she made multiple friends with whom she remained close her whole life.

During WWII Ele helped entertain our troops, attending dances sponsored by the United Service Organization (USO).

She married Earl Stuart on August 17, 1946 and they enjoyed 67 years together, until his death in 2013.

They raised their two daughters Cheryl and Charlene in the Lake City area of Seattle and Ele worked part-time at Pinehurst Pharmacy, retiring in 1980.

The couple were longtime, active members of Haller Lake United Methodist Church, the Stillaguamish Country Club (SCC), Darrington United Methodist Church and Fairway Estates Mobile Home Park in Everett. They treasured the many friendships they made through these activities and organizations throughout their entire lives.

In 1978, Earl and Ele purchased a charming cabin at the SCC. They then spent many years dividing their time between city living and country life. The family has many fond memories of evenings by the fireplace, walking in the woods, floating the river on inner tubes (Ele too up into her 80's!), taking drives in the scenic mountains, visiting with friends on their deck overlooking French Creek and celebrating the holidays at the "country-decorated" cabin.

No memorial service is planned due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, a slide show of Ele's life will be posted online in a few weeks.

In addition to Cheryl and Charlene (husband Norlynn Norsby), Ele is survived by immediate local family - her deeply loved grandson, Ryan Senior, and great-grandson Rylee Senior, and niece Marie Fieldhouse and many other much-loved family and dear friends.

Remembrances may be made to The American Heart Association or a hospice.

September 21, 1925 - November 9, 2020