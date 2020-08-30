1/
Elise Cromwell
1926 to 2020

She was born Elza Marta Klinger in what is now Poland. A year later her family moved to homestead in Canada. She was then known as Elise Klinger. Years later, she met a young man from the United States. Three months later she was saying "I do" in St John's Lutheran Church in Vernon BC Canada on the sixth time they met in person. She moved to Washington with her new husband, Richard Cromwell. She was now known as Elise Cromwell. They raised two children, Beverley and John Cromwell. They were married for sixty six years until Richard passed away at age ninety three.

At age sixty five she turned her passion to painting landscapes and of course flowers. She loved flowers.

Because a memorial is almost impossible now, she would like you to send flowers to yourself for your dining room table or someone else's table.

Elise Cromwell

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
