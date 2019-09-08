Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Ford. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth (Betsy) Ford, age 61, passed away and went to be with the Lord, August 16, 2019. A service to celebrate Betsy's life will be held at Canyon Hill Community Church September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Betsy graduated from Snohomish High School, class of 1976, and remained connected with the school as an educator in the DECA program where she met, trained and supported many students. She believed in service to others volunteered with many organizations including youth group and women's ministry at SFM Church and recently at the CHCC food bank. Betsy was known for her love of people and love of life. Blessed are those whose lives were touched by Betsy - her ability to connect instantly with everyone she met was unmatched. She had a large group of friends that she cared for deeply. Betsy's infectious laughter and joy was founded in unconditional love and an openness to learn. Her grace and ability to share her experiences and her faith have impacted many. Betsy loved entertaining at home in Snohomish, WA, and at the beach house on Whidbey Island during the summer months. Summers on the island with family and friends were spent in search of clams, crab, fish, and beach glass… Ship alert! Betsy loved being with family - from sister's weekends to long conversations with her kids and grandkids. And, traveling the world with her husband of 43 years, Jerry, was always a highlight of her year especially their trips to Italy. Betsy is survived by her husband, Jerry Ford; children, Laura, Kyle and Kevin; grandchildren, Elise, Gabriel, Julie; father, David Nasman; sisters, Cyndy and Karen, and brother, Brad, and countless extended family and friends.





Elizabeth (Betsy) Ford, age 61, passed away and went to be with the Lord, August 16, 2019. A service to celebrate Betsy's life will be held at Canyon Hill Community Church September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Betsy graduated from Snohomish High School, class of 1976, and remained connected with the school as an educator in the DECA program where she met, trained and supported many students. She believed in service to others volunteered with many organizations including youth group and women's ministry at SFM Church and recently at the CHCC food bank. Betsy was known for her love of people and love of life. Blessed are those whose lives were touched by Betsy - her ability to connect instantly with everyone she met was unmatched. She had a large group of friends that she cared for deeply. Betsy's infectious laughter and joy was founded in unconditional love and an openness to learn. Her grace and ability to share her experiences and her faith have impacted many. Betsy loved entertaining at home in Snohomish, WA, and at the beach house on Whidbey Island during the summer months. Summers on the island with family and friends were spent in search of clams, crab, fish, and beach glass… Ship alert! Betsy loved being with family - from sister's weekends to long conversations with her kids and grandkids. And, traveling the world with her husband of 43 years, Jerry, was always a highlight of her year especially their trips to Italy. Betsy is survived by her husband, Jerry Ford; children, Laura, Kyle and Kevin; grandchildren, Elise, Gabriel, Julie; father, David Nasman; sisters, Cyndy and Karen, and brother, Brad, and countless extended family and friends. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close