May 26, 1951-December 22, 2018 Elizabeth Stewart, 67, of Monroe, WA, died December 22, 2018. Betty was born on May 26, 1951 in Seattle, WA. Betty will be remembered for her sense of humor, her compassion for people, her laughter, and willingness to lend an ear. Betty spent her career caring for the elderly as a certified nursing assistant. She raised two wonderful girls. If you asked her, she couldn't be prouder. Family was everything to Betty. She loved camping with her girls, a good game of cards, bowling, playing the banjo, listening to Elvis and The Beatles. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Earl and Evelyn Smith. She is survived by her sisters, Jean Britton and Margaret Cordas; three brothers, James Smith, Earl Jr. Smith and Bill Smith; her daughters and sons-in-law, Jennie Marie and Eric Ringen and Margaret Lynne and Martin Molina; her grandsons she loved and adored, Carson and Jasper Ringen. Betty was there when you needed her. She was a fighter and never gave up. Her positivity was infectious. "Wake up every morning with the thought something wonderful is about to happen" -Betty Boop A private celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 18, 2019. Condolences and stories you would like to share send via email to [email protected]
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 18, 2019