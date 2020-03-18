Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth B. Ruthford. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Belle Ruthford April 26, 1923 - March 7, 2020 Elizabeth Belle Colton entered the world the first born child of Veda Mae and Herbert T. Colton on April 26, 1923 in Big Lake, Washington. Soon her two sisters, Lois and June were to follow. When she was 8 years old the Colton's moved to the family owned ranch in Dobbins, California with no electricity or running water made for a very Spartan lifestyle. Betty would walk the trail through the woods four miles to school and four miles home each day. Needless to say it made for a rugged life that tended to build great strength and character. When Betty was 16 her family moved back to Washington, known as the "new girl from California" she met Daniel Ruthford at Lake Stevens high school. They became high school sweethearts and graduated together in 1941 and upon Daniel's return from the Aleutians Islands in WWII, they were married on April 14, 1944. Dan found employment in Seattle in the commercial construction business. Initially they settled in the Shoreline area of North Seattle and eventually they purchased property and built a fine home in the Richmond Beach area there they lived for approximately 25 years before moving back to Everett in 1980. Betty and Dan had four children: Thomas Colton Ruthford (Margarett), Craig Steven Ruthford (Joan), Bradley Daniel Ruthford, and Diane Elizabeth Silbaugh (Dale). Betty loved and enjoyed her many grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren. That Betty was totally devoted and dedicated to being the best mother, wife and homemaker she could be, was clearly evident on a daily basis. As an example of their love and resiliency as a couple Betty and Dan endured a very tough strength together in the mid to late 1950's. Due to a rather severe recession, the company in which Dan was a partner suffered a bankruptcy. Shortly after, Dan was diagnosed with cancer. After treatment, he was given a 50/50 chance to live, five years that if he could reach, he would then have a good chance to live a normal lifespan. At this time also Betty learned that her fourth child, Diane was on the way. Facing these trying times together Betty and Dan exhibited nothing but great strength, determination and courage. Betty highly valued her friendships throughout her life, and always displayed loyalty, generosity; and caring toward all her friends. Her interest's tended to lean toward communing with nature, she loved riding horses, which her family enjoyed doing many times at Hidden Valley Ranch in Cle Elum. She had great affection for her pets, the various dogs and cats her family had throughout the years. She loved working in the garden and had great appreciation for the beauty of the flowers and plants she tended. She also played the piano well and had affinity for music and other arts. Betty was quite an opinionated individual, but the vast majority of her opinions were very well founded and she lived in accordance with her beliefs. Betty will forever be missed and be remembered with great love and affection. A family Graveside service to be held at Evergreen Cemetery March 21, 2020 at 1:00pm. A public Memorial Service for Betty will be held when state health officials give the all clear.





