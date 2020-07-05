Elizabeth Frances Boddy, age 91, passed away in Lynnwood, WA on June 21, 2020. She and her husband Marshall Clair Boddy were married nearly 72 years. Marshall, known as "Bill", continues to reside in Bothell, WA where they lived the past 40 years. Betty was born on February 4, 1929 in a Seattle hospital to Frank B. Wallace and Elizabeth Noble Wallace. She and Bill raised five children; Barbara Havens (d), Beverly MacRae (d), Rebecca Taylor (spouse Randall Taylor), Beth Arndt, and Bradley Boddy (d).



Her surviving family includes her husband Bill, daughters Becky (Randy), Beth, 14 grandchildren, and more than 50 great and great -great grandchildren, with more arriving soon.



February 4, 1929 - June 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store