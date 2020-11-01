Liz was born in Yakima, WA. She went to the Snohomish School district from Kindergarten through graduation in 1983. She attended Everett Community College for two years and got her Associates degree. She worked Trameo. Later worked for PSE. She died soon after she was told she had stage 4 liver cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Darling, sister, Denise M. Darling, Brother Joseph B. Darling. She is survived by her mother France Coty Darling, Brother Michael Darling, several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was buried in the GAR cemetery in Snohomish, WA.

May 23, 1965 - October 11, 2020