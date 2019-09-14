Our beautiful mom, Betty, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, in Everett, WA. Betty was born on her parents' wheat farm in Spearville, KS in 1931. In 1954, she moved away from all that she knew to Everett, with three small children under four, and only the belongings that fit in the car. Mom loved telling, and we loved hearing, stories of her happy childhood growing up on the farm as the youngest of eight children, and about all her kittens that were born in the barn or coal shed. Betty leaves behind her husband of 42 years, the love of her life, Ron Hodges. She also leaves her children, Dalrene (Gary) Smith, Mark Shane Patterson, Dona (Gene) McClincy, Kraig (Tami) Patterson; stepdaughter, Rhonda (George) Sanders; 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Margaret Tully; seven siblings; daughter, Carmella Hajek; and grandson, Paul Demarais. Betty was a truly beautiful person, inside and out. Everyone who knew her loved her. She lived her last years with grace, humor, courage, and dignity. Even after years of illness, she told us that she had lived a blessed life. We were the blessed ones because we knew her. Mom was so proud of her Irish roots, and the Irish Blessing was her favorite. So, "…until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." A private family service will be held at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the or St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 14, 2019