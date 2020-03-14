Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth H. Crisp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Hanel Crisp Elizabeth Hanel Crisp was born in Vienna, Austria on May 31, 1923. She died from natural causes in Everett, WA on February 20, 2020. Following World War II, Liz met Air Force officer Thomas Benton Crisp III in Vienna. They were married on April 29, 1949. His Air Force career took them across the globe, from the Azores to Wyoming and beyond. Upon Tom's military retirement, they settled in the Washington DC area and managed family rental properties for a decade. After full retirement they moved to Florida where Liz was active in the bridge community for 30 plus years. Liz was a full-time caregiver for her husband, Tom for several years prior to his death in 2004. She relocated to Washington State in 2016 to be closer to son, Tom Crisp, daughter-in-law, Jeanne and grandchildren, Tommy and Claire. Liz read, solved sudoku puzzles and maintained her sharp bridge skills until a few weeks before her death. She also delighted in viewing hummingbirds and other wildlife out her apartment window. No local services are planned. Elizabeth will be laid to rest with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. Her family thanks Providence Hospice and staff at Brookdale Arbor Place for exceptional services in the last few weeks of Liz's life. Memorial donations may be made to Providence Hospice of Everett.



