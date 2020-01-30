Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Kroon Fafnis. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 503 3rd St Puyallup , WA View Map Committal 2:30 PM Chelan Abbey Mausoleum & Crematory, 915 NE Yaquina Heights Dr. Newport , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary







Elizabeth Kroon Fafnis Elizabeth Kroon Fafnis passed away peacefully in Everett, Washington on January 23, 2020 after a year and a half struggle following a stroke. Born September 20, 1934 in Camas, Washington to parents, Glen G. Cowan and Mary A. Cowan. Betty had a "wonderful childhood", as she described it, growing up along the Columbia River with her parents and brothers, Bob and Dick. She stayed in contact with her best friends, Mary Evanger, Jeanie Kronholm, and Dorothy Franklin for her entire life. Her loves as a child were reading, swimming, and learning (everything). She graduated from Camas High School and went on to college at Washington State University --"Go Cougs"-- where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics with high honors. In college she was involved in politics and honor society. This helped her become the strong confident and smart woman we loved. At a very young age she met Robert A. Kroon. When they met she said, "someday I will marry him." Years later they fell in love and were married on a hot summer day, July 5, 1958. They first lived in Oregon moving through Pendleton, Roseburg, Beaverton, and then settling in Aloha where Betty taught many years of high school while she raised five children. They retired to Newport, Oregon where they took many trips up and down the Oregon and Washington coast. This was the place Betty truly loved. She enjoyed visits from her 12 grandchildren as they frequented favorite coast spots: the beach, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Mo's and tide pools to name a few. They also went on a few cruises, truly Betty's happy place. In 2000 Robert A. Kroon passed away and Betty moved to Gig Harbor, WA. She took an amazing around the world cruise then came back to Seattle. A few years after moving to Washington, Betty met her new love Reynis Fafnis. For these 15 years they loved and enjoyed each day together smiling and making everyday count. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen G. Cowan and Mary A. Cowan; her first husband, Robert A. Kroon, as well as Sue Cowan and Daniel James Kroon. She is survived by her second husband, Reynis Fafnis; her siblings, Richard Cowan and Robert Cowan; by her sons and daughter, Robert J. Kroon, Stephen M. Kroon, James E. Kroon, Kathryn A. Ramous, Thomas J. Kroon and their spouses;. her grandchildren: Nicole, Amanda, Ben, Jennifer, Heather, Ryan, Christina, Jonathan, Angela, Anna, Joseph, and Jennifer; great grandchildren: Hazel and Brynley; step daughters: Joan, Sonja, Sue, Connie, Lorene and their spouses; 10 grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grand children. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 All Saints Catholic Church 503 3rd St SW Puyallup, WA 98371 With Lunch reception to follow across the street from the church. Committal: 2:30 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 Chelan Abbey Mausoleum & Crematory, 915 NE Yaquina Heights Dr., Newport, OR 97365 Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

