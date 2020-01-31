Elizabeth Kroon Fafnis

Elizabeth Kroon Fafnis Sept. 20, 1934- Jan. 23, 2020 Elizabeth Kroon Fafnis passed away peacefully in Everett, WA, on January 23, 2020 after a year and a half struggle following a stroke. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 All Saints Catholic Church 503 3rd St SW Puyallup, WA 98371 With Lunch reception to follow across the street from the church. Committal: 2:30 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 Chelan Abbey Mausoleum & Crematory, 915 NE Yaquina Heights Dr., Newport, OR 97365
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 31, 2020
