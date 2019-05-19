Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Peak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Peak passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. Betty was born November 25, 1931 to Ted and Evelyn Wilkinson in Port Orchard, WA. After graduating high school she married Frank Peak in 1957. They lived in North Seattle and in late 1958 moved to Edmonds, WA, to begin a family. They were blessed with the births of Cheryl, Tom and Jerry, and Cathy. Living in Edmonds for 44 years Betty and Frank were involved with school and church activities. Betty joined a friend in running a bookstore in Old Mill Town. After closing the store she and Frank began touring the USA in their various RV's. After selling their Edmonds home they moved to Camano Island, WA, in 2002. Betty became a member of Utsalady Ladies Aid in 2006. She served as ULA Secretary and building rental agent for nearly 10 years. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Frank; her children, Cheryl (Carl) Chamberlin, Tom (Diana Zahler), Jerry (Souksanam Rattanatay) and Cat (John) Levitsis. She also leaves nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Carole (Ted) Sladek, brothers, Jim (Joanne) and Bill (Emilia) Wilkinson; cousins, nieces, nephews as well as Grade School through High School girl friends who have remained forever friends. Betty will be remembered for her smile, her sense of humor, her hugs, her incredible energy and vitality, and her genuine love of people of all ages. The family wishes to take this time to thank everyone for the many inspirational letters, cards, emails and prayers received during these difficult times. Entombment will be at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood, WA. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Camano Island Animal Shelter on Camano Island, Utsalady Ladies Aid, PO Box 1435, Stanwood, WA 98292 or any .



