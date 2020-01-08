Elizabeth Ann Torve Nov. 18, 1960 - Dec. 14, 2019 Elizabeth Ann Torve passed away on December 14, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1960 in Everett, WA to Ormond and Shirley Torve. She graduated Everett High School in 1979. She was working as a CAD drafter for CAMP+ Associates at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her father, Ormond Torve' and brother, Larry. She is survived by her mother, Shirley; siblings: Sharon Storhow, Kate Ashcraft, Dan Torve and Patti Burgess; son, Ray Gaff; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial will be held at the Burgess home on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 8, 2020