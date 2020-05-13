March 29, 1937 - May 6, 2020 Ella entered into the Kingdom of Heaven May 6, 2020. Ella was born March 29, 1937 to McKinley and Lessie Battles in Gadsden, Alabama. She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Dean Ledford; daughters, Rheba Williams of Medford, Oregon, Angela Tait (Dave) of Tulalip, Washington; grandchildren, Jeana Randle (Robb) of Marysville, Washington, Matthew Tait (Brittany) of Wenatchee, Washington, Violet Guzman (Scott) of Medford, Shannon Bartlett (Joe) of Marysville, Warren Williams (KeNani) of Granite Falls, Washington, and Juanito Bradford of Ellensburg, Washington. She fought a long battle with many health issues until Leukemia took her life. Ella will be dearly missed by family and friends. There will be a celebration of Ella's life at a later date.