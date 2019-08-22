Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella L. Cole. Fair. View Sign Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Graveside service 10:00 AM Holyrood Cemetery Shoreline , WA View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Vineyard Park Mountlake Terrace , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Louise Cole Eager Fair Ella Louise, the matriarch of our family, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Louise was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 8, 1925 to William G. Cole and Elsie Starrett. She grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas where she earned the nickname "Tupper". She moved to Hannibal, Missouri in 1943 when she married Donald Eager. In 1950 she became a 24 year old widow with four children under the age of 5. When the family talked about splitting up her children, she gathered them up for a vacation to Texas and never went back. Louise became a waitress in Corpus Christi and met her second husband, Clift Fair, through mutual friends. They married in 1953 and their group of six became a true navy family moving from coast to coast and station to station. After his retirement, they settled in Corpus Christi and later moved to Reno, Nevada. Louise was a waitress in various casinos. She always said the key to keeping customers happy was a full cup of hot coffee. Louise later worked for a local newsletter focusing on the various casinos. In 1998 they moved to Edmonds, Washington where Clift became a greeter at Costco and Louise finally retired. Louise was very proud of her Texas roots. She was fiercely protective of those she loved and if she loved you, you were blessed. She never hesitated to speak her mind but always in a loving way. Louise is survived by her brother, Leo Harper (Ann) (PA), her sisters-in-law, Linda Cole (TX) and Letha King (MO); daughter, Mercedes Pratt (Reno), sons Richard (Mountlake Terrace, WA) and James (Reno), daughter-in-law, Marlene Eager (Edmonds), six grand-children, 14 great grand-children and four great-great grandchildren; numerous generations of nieces and nephews and many loving friends. She was predeceased by her parents, both husbands, son, Donald and siblings, William Cole and Mercedes Cutshaw. Graveside service is Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm at Vineyard Park in Mountlake Terrace. Louise loved animals. A remembrance in her honor may be made to Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Shoreline or Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland, WA.

