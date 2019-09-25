Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellamae Whybra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellamae Whybra, 94, passed away September 21, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1925 in Everett, WA to Charles Stewart Weldon and Mary Elizabeth Davis. She was from a family of six boys and six girls. Ellamae was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter "Lee" McKernan, Norvel "Dutch" Locher, and William "Bill" Whybra; and her son, Larry Lee McKernan. She is survived by her sons, Dale Leroy McKernan and Gary Walter McKernan; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Her love of family, friends, flowers and food shaped the way she lived her life. She loved cooking for everyone and spent countless hours in her yard and garden. A Celebration of Ellamae's life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Weller Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Arlington Cemetery.





