Ellamae Whybra, 94, passed away September 21, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1925 in Everett, WA to Charles Stewart Weldon and Mary Elizabeth Davis. She was from a family of six boys and six girls. Ellamae was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter "Lee" McKernan, Norvel "Dutch" Locher, and William "Bill" Whybra; and her son, Larry Lee McKernan. She is survived by her sons, Dale Leroy McKernan and Gary Walter McKernan; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Her love of family, friends, flowers and food shaped the way she lived her life. She loved cooking for everyone and spent countless hours in her yard and garden. A Celebration of Ellamae's life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Weller Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 25, 2019