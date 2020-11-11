On October 11, 2020 Ellen Nora Brown lost her 25 year battle with Parkinson's Disease one day before her 85th Birthday. Born October 12, 1935 to John and Joyce Hendrickson in Leavenworth, Washington. Shortly after her birth her family moved to the Red Mountain Mine. After the mine closed, the family moved back to Leavenworth. She had a brother Ray, and sister Edyth. She married her high school sweetheart Ken Brown.

Ken and Ellen moved to Western Washington and raised a family over the next 25 years. She worked for 30 years as a DentalAssistant, Ski Instructor and Library Aide. After retirement Ellen and Ken moved to Mazama and built a home and stayed for 19 years. During that time, she skied and enjoyed the outdoors. There were many visits from family and friends, especially the grandkids.

She loved the snow, growing up she walked to the Leavenworth Ski Hill to Ski, as a fmaily they belonged to a ski lodge and spent most winter weekends skiing. After moving to Mazama she took up cross country skiiing. She was a lifetime musician, playing the piano and guitar. She always kept a vegetable garden and a beautifully landscaped yard. She was an excellent cook and made the best Gingerbread cookies on Earth.

Ellen was respected by all, despite working she always had a meticulously kept home that everyone admired. She loved her family and was very much loved by her family and friends. She will be missed more than you can imagine.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Joyce Hendrickson and her brother Ray. She is survived by her husband Ken, sons Shaun (Marilyn), Corey (Tami), grandchildren Tyler (Courtney), Samuel, Alyssa Leach (Michael), Travis (Michaela), Courtney Dees (Lucas), 5 great grandchildren (1 on the way) and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

October 12, 1935 - October 11, 2020