In loving memory of Ellen Dodge It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Cecilia Ellen Dodge, known as Ellen by her friends and loved ones. Ellen passed from her long battle with Alzheimer's, January 8, 2020, at the age of 87. She was at peace under the watchful care of Cascade Valley Assisted Living and Evergreen Hospice in her hometown of Arlington Washington. Ellen was the loving wife of Jack Dodge. They were married in the small Methodist church at the north end of Olympic Avenue in Arlington and shared 67 wonderful years together. Ellen was born in Kalispell, Montana during her family's migration west on May 16, 1932. She was the daughter of Frank and Cecilia Bergevin. Ellen was proud of and loved her siblings, Sy Brashler, Doris Wheatley and Francis Bergevin. She went to school and graduated in Arlington where she met the love of her life, Jack as well as many dear long-term friends. Ellen eagerly awaited reunions of her class at Arlington High School as well as numerous lunch gatherings. Ellen is survived by her husband, Jack Dodge; their children, Rod and (wife) Leslie Dodge, Kirk and (wife) Nelda Dodge and Connie and (husband) Tim Bueler and their only grandchild, Wyatt Dodge. Ellen brought her family more love and joy than words can express. Of the many gifts Ellen bestowed upon us she offered compassion, nurturing, growing, cooking and all we need to be happy in life. She also taught her kids the value of hard work and how to function, as a family, on a farm. In the early years of their marriage Jack was in the service and they had the opportunity to live in England, which they loved. Their stories about being stationed overseas after WWII were numerous and often involved trying to stay warm. Later, after Jack had a short career working for the railroad as a telegrapher, they spent about 30 years working as owner/managers of a dairy farm on Sill road. In retrospect, this was their true calling and where they spent many happy years as a true team. Ellen was the bookkeeper, chef, seamstress and all-around positive influence. When there was a problem with calf mortality, she took that over and her maternal instincts were magical. Ellen was very active in the agriculture community; serving as a board member and advising on many committees. She was superintendent of forages, commercial seeds and grains. She was a member of the Dairy Women's Association for approximately 30 years and was inducted in the Dairy Shrine Hall of Fame in 1981. Ellen was the director for the Agriculture Booth at The Evergreen State fair and was very well known for this prominent display. She was awarded the prestigious Black and White award three times. In 1999 she was deservingly recognized as the Fair Honoree and the Fair was dedicated to Her. Ellen and Jack enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement where they spent time on their boat (Lumberjack) traveling to San Juan's, Canadian Gulf, Desolation Sound and even a trip to Alaska. They also enjoyed winter travel to the southwest United States and Mexico in their motor home where they would rendezvous with many wonderful friends as they traveled across many states. The details of plans for a small family memorial are in work. The family would like to extend thanks and appreciation for all Ellen's friends who were there for her while she battled Alzheimer's disease. Before Ellen lost her cognitive ability, she made note that so much work was done to fight other diseases (cancer, heart disease…) and wanted to engage in the . It would be greatly appreciated if, in Lieu of flowers, donations were made directly to the .



