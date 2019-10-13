Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Katrine Hawkins. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Edmonds Presbyterian Church 22600 96th Ave W Edmonds , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 18, 1947 – Sept. 9, 2019 A graduate of Queen Anne High School, Seattle, she was working at Frederick & Nelson when a stranger joined her and friends for coffee. It was love at first sight. Ellen and Gay became inseparable. This past August 24, 2019 they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. They made their home in Edmonds, WA, for 46 years. When the children were little their house was the gathering place for the neighbor kids. Ellen loved her Family and Friends. Above all, Ellen loved Life. She will be remembered for her laughter and her smile. She looked forward to every gathering. Having people around became her greatest joy. Email opened up a new life for her. She was able to stay in touch, giving and receiving love from more people than she ever imagined. A member of Edmonds Presbyterian Church and Choir, Edmonds Welcomers and Edmonds Driftwood Players, her absence is heartfelt by all. She is survived by her husband, Gay Hawkins (Hawk): children, Kevin Hawkins, and Jennifer Handley: sisters, Kerstin Brady, Ingrid Fabianson and sister-in-law, Gynne Fabbe; granddaughter, Elizabeth Aston, grandson, Owen Handley. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Edmonds Presbyterian Church, 22600 96th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98020. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Vision House or .



Oct. 18, 1947 – Sept. 9, 2019 A graduate of Queen Anne High School, Seattle, she was working at Frederick & Nelson when a stranger joined her and friends for coffee. It was love at first sight. Ellen and Gay became inseparable. This past August 24, 2019 they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. They made their home in Edmonds, WA, for 46 years. When the children were little their house was the gathering place for the neighbor kids. Ellen loved her Family and Friends. Above all, Ellen loved Life. She will be remembered for her laughter and her smile. She looked forward to every gathering. Having people around became her greatest joy. Email opened up a new life for her. She was able to stay in touch, giving and receiving love from more people than she ever imagined. A member of Edmonds Presbyterian Church and Choir, Edmonds Welcomers and Edmonds Driftwood Players, her absence is heartfelt by all. She is survived by her husband, Gay Hawkins (Hawk): children, Kevin Hawkins, and Jennifer Handley: sisters, Kerstin Brady, Ingrid Fabianson and sister-in-law, Gynne Fabbe; granddaughter, Elizabeth Aston, grandson, Owen Handley. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Edmonds Presbyterian Church, 22600 96th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98020. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Vision House or . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019

