July 26, 1920-November 16, 2019 Ellen Saddler, 99, of Snohomish, WA, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Ellen was born to Glynn and Ella Thomas in July of 1920, and grew up on a dairy farm in the Marshland area. She attended the Marshland School, and graduated from Snohomish High in 1937. She worked in the insurance industry, and was there until her retirement. After retirement, she traveled with her insurance group to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and many parts of the United States. She also traveled to Hawaii for many years with her son, Ed. When she moved to Snohomish, she started walking around town and we believe this is what led to her long life. She loved to garden, and in her later years, loved a good crossword puzzle. She is survived by a step-son, Ray Saddler, Jr. (Virginia); six grandchildren, various great grandchildren, three nephews, and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 1982; her son, Ed in 1999; her brother, Don Thomas; and her sister-in-law, Faye Thomas. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at G.A.R Cemetery. At her request, remembrances can be made to the .



