Ashford January 26, 1943-January 5, 2020 Elliott Jerry Ashford, 76, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Edmonds, WA. He was born on January 26, 1943 in Seattle, to Shirley and Elliott Ross Ashford Jr. He split his time between Mill Creek, WA and Indian Wells, CA for many years. Elliott grew up in Seattle, and attended Ballard High School and the University of Washington. In his 20s he worked his way up at MacDougall's Department Store in Seattle and Port Angeles, WA finding a talent for sales and management. In 1967 he went to work for Travel Trailers Exchange, an RV dealership in South Everett, WA. After taking over the company in the early 70s, he guided its expansion and continued success by focusing on outstanding customer service. Among his professional accomplishments were his role as past President of the Washington State Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA). Elliott was an extremely hard worker, but he also recognized the importance of having fun. He was a lifelong football fan and avid supporter of the UW Huskies, hosting legendary RV tailgating during home games. The Seahawks were also close to his heart. In golf, he found a personal sport that he loved both for the game and the friendships developed on the golf course. He was a longtime member of Mill Creek Country Club, and a founding member of Indian Wells Country Club. He loved to travel, whether it was road trips in an RV packed with family, taking marathon-like driving days to beautiful sights around the U.S., or international travel. He was especially fond of Italy and New Zealand. Although he was an accomplished businessman, Elliott was most proud of the family he raised and the relationships he built. He was extremely devoted to his family and friends. Elliott will always be remembered for his quiet intelligence, loyalty, honesty, steadfastness and generosity. He was considerate beyond measure. With his unfailing warmth and positive attitude, he made everyone feel at ease in his presence. Elliott is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynda; his mother, Shirley; his four daughters: Dana (Kevin) Stoltz, Nicole (Dave) Ashford, Danielle (Dani) Ashford, Shelby (Chris) Dolan; 10 grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, Chris Hutton; extended family; and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Country Club, 15500 Country Club Drive, Mill Creek, WA 98012. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ballard High School Foundation at PO Box 17626, Seattle WA 98127 (c/o Ballard High School Golf Classic). Condolences and memories to



