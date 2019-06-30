Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Albert Merk. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

November 11, 1942-June 20, 2019 Elmer Albert Merk, age 76, of Lynnwood, WA, passed away at home from medical complications on June 20, 2019. Elmer was born to Elmer and Esther Merk on November 11, 1942 in Minot, ND. He grew up working in the coal mines along side his father. He met his future wife, Carol, and they married on September 3, 1960. Shortly thereafter, Christine was born and Elmer graduated from Sawyer High School in 1961. The family went on vacation that summer to the World's Fair in Seattle. Elmer continued to work in the coal mines in Minot and also worked at the missile sites in Stanley, ND. Annette, their second daughter, was born in 1964 and in 1966, Elmer packed up the family and moved to Seattle to find steady work to support his family. He found work at Flohr Metal Fabricators in Ballard, WA. There he worked both in the field and shop building and repairing large scale equipment supporting pulp/paper, cement and seafood industries. In 1969, son, Mitchell was born. Elmer later became Flohr's Shop Supervisor and American Welding Society certified Welding Inspector. In 2000, Elmer retired from Flohr's but shortly thereafter found himself back at work at EDCO in Bow, WA. He continued being a shop supervisor building complex systems for aerospace, military and railroad industries. Elmer was admired by many people in the industries and was well respected and trusted by his peers. He was a mentor to everyone but more importantly, he enjoyed making people laugh and having a good time at work. Elmer finally retired at age 70. Outside of work, Elmer enjoyed camping and fishing all over Washington with friends from North Dakota and family. He loved playing pool and cards and cheering on his grandchildren at all their sporting events growing up. GO KNIGHTS! Elmer was passionate about his home projects. Elmer could be found at the local hardware, thrift and Habitat for Humanity stores looking for hidden treasures to help him complete his projects. Elmer was preceded in death by both his caring and supportive parents, Elmer and Esther. Elmer is survived by his loving aunts, Betty Mahoney and Myrtle Peterschick; beloved wife, Carol; cherished daughters, Christine Merk and Annette Wilde; treasured son, Mitchell (Jenny) Merk; adoring grandchildren, Ashley, Shelby, and Matthew Merk and Kenneth and William Wilde; dearest family friend, Jon (Gayle) Huber. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd in Lynnwood, WA 98036 on Monday, July 8, 2019. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Service 11:00 a.m.; Reception 12 Noon; Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.floralhillslynnwood.com to leave your condolences on Elmer's online guestbook. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to UW Medicine or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

