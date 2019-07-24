Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer B. Cole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer Brady Cole Elmer Cole was born October 23, 1934 in Winnett, Montana to Delmar and Helen Cole. He died July 18, 2019. He graduated from Shelton High School in 1952, served for two years in the Army as a company clerk and graduated from Western Washington University in 1961. In 1969 he married Dolores Hutchens; they had one son, Jeff. Elmer taught school for 31 years, almost entirely in the Everett School District. He retired in 1989. Throughout his life, Elmer had many interests. In high school he played basketball where his coach said "he was one of the best guards I have ever coached". He played golf, and went salmon fishing for many years. He rode motorcycles, participating in Poker Runs and Enduro races. Upon retirement, not being a person who liked to sit around, he learned how to lay tile, bought a wood lathe and made many wooden bowls and candle sticks which he loved to give to family and friends. He learned how to knit on a loom and produced many scarves and hats, again happily giving them away. He had an opportunity to build his own light sport airplane from a kit, and spent many enjoyable hours flying, fixing up his hangar or talking with fellow pilot friends about flying. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Doug. He is survived by wife, Dolores; sons, Jeff and Rob, sister-in-law, Marilyn Cobble (Bill) and numerous nephews and cousins. No formal service will be held. There will be a time for family and friends to share memories of Elmer and celebrate his life on July 29, 2019, at Noon at the Milltown Sailing Asso. Clubhouse, 410 14th St., Everett, WA. (turn on 113th street and follow signs) Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care or a .



