Feb. 22, 1933 – Jan. 29, 2019 Elmer Lawrence Parshall Jr. (Sonny) died peacefully in his home on January 29, 2019. Elmer was born in Mt. Pleasant, MO, on February 22, 1933. Eventually, his parents moved him along with his two older sisters (Leola and Charlotte) and three younger brothers (Tom, Ed and Chuck) to Olympia WA, where he spent the remainder of his childhood. In 1951, he enlisted in the Navy where he completed his electrician courses. After the Navy, he worked for Boeing as an electrician. He would only fly on Boeing planes, claiming, "if it's not Boeing, I'm not going!" He retired from Boeing in 1995. Elmer married Phyllis Jean (Burnham) on April 2, 1954. Together, they raised four children in Marysville, WA. Upon her death, he married Linda Lee (McNemar) on June 6, 1987. Together, they raised Linda's daughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Parshall Sr. and Lillie (Reedy); his first wife, Phyllis; his eldest son, David and his son-in-law, Rod. He leaves behind a large family who loves and misses him dearly. Missing Elmer is his wife, Linda; his children: (daughter-in-law) Louie (David), Sandy (Rod), Doug (Karen), Gary (Julia) and Heather (Chad). His legacy continues with his 19 grandchildren: Chris (Nikki), Brooke, Sonni (Chris), Hayley (Hunter), Sarah, Kyle (Ally), Michael (Bethany), Jessica, Sean (Dino), Sam, Kevin (Shayna), Jennifer, Sierra, Morgan, Maiya, Meaghan, Shannon (Vaughn), Mason and Emma. He was also a great-grandpa to 18 lucky great-grandchildren. His family was the most important thing in the world to him and they will miss his famous pancake breakfasts! A memorial service will be held on February 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Word of Life Church, 9028 51st Ave NE, Marysville WA. Elmer will be thought of fondly each and every day by those who knew him. Anyone who met him was sure to chuckle at his funny jokes. He was a gentleman and a scholar…





